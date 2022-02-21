• Earl Willard Soule, 76, of Ilwaco, Washington, was arrested on Jan. 31 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Driving northbound on the Astoria Bridge, he allegedly struck a car in front of him.
• William Patrick Hargrave, 64, of Portland, was arrested on Jan. 29 on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII and reckless driving.
• Mikko Petri Jaakola, 24, of Astoria, was arrested on Jan. 28 near the roundabout in Astoria for DUII.
• Calin Wormdahl, 27, of Warrenton, was arrested on Jan. 26 at U.S. Highway 101 Business and Wireless Road for DUII.
• David Lawrence King, 66, of Lake Oswego, was arrested on Jan. 25 on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
• Claire Michelle Mittelstet, 47, of Astoria, was arrested on Jan. 19 near U.S. Highway 101 and Dellmoor Loop in Warrenton for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. Driving north on U.S. Highway 101, Mittelstet allegedly veered into the southbound lane and caused a car crash.
• Randy Lee Phillips, 28, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on Jan. 16 on U.S. Highway 101 for DUII and reckless driving.
• Norbel Lopez Sereno, 36, of Astoria, was arrested on Jan. 7 for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering a person. Driving south on the Astoria Bridge in a Chevy Camaro, Sereno allegedly crossed into the northbound lane, causing a multiple-vehicle crash.
• David Alan Chamblee, 50, of Kelso, Washington, was arrested on Jan. 3 on U.S. Highway 30 for DUII. He was involved in a single-vehicle crash.