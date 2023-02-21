Possession of a stolen vehicle
• Nicholas Allen Tagg, 36, of Seaside, was arraigned Friday for possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred in September.
Forgery
• Allen Ray Metsker, 27, of Portland, was arraigned Friday for forgery in the first degree and possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in October 2021.
DUII
• Jerry Lee Couturier, 35, of Astoria, was arraigned Friday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred in June.
• Mark Louis Ingle, 40, of Astoria, was arraigned Friday for DUII. The crime allegedly occurred in September.
• Donald Wade Frank, 53, of Gearhart, was arrested on Feb. 9 for DUII and reckless driving after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 101.
