Theft

• Marcus Lee Journot, 32, of Warrenton, was arrested on Saturday at Ocean Crest Chevrolet in Warrenton for three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree theft.

DUII

• Travis Stapley Elmer, 42, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday at Duane and 10th streets in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

• James Christopher Bentley, 27, of Warrenton, was arrested on Sunday at the Premarq Center in Warrenton for DUII and reckless driving.

• Edward Keller, 56, of Astoria, was arrested on Friday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII and reckless driving.

