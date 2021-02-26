Strangulation
• Matthew Corey Ruljancich, 32, of Astoria, was arraigned Thursday for strangulation, assault in the fourth degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and contempt of court.
Assaulting an officer
• Jodi Marie Eno, 40, was arraigned Thursday for assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Child neglect
• Jay Christopher Jamieson, 38, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Knappa Dock Road for child neglect in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful delivery of heroin and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
Burglary
• Addisu Getachew, 44, was arrested Tuesday at the Astoria Riverwalk Inn for burglary in the second degree, theft of services and interfering with a police officer.
DUII
• Brian Paul McCarthy, 43, was arrested Wednesday on Exchange Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Hansel Faxon Wolff, 33, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday on U.S. Highway 101 for DUII.
• Lavon Lee Sargent, 51, of Warrenton, was arrested Tuesday on Hanover Street and W. Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII.
• Pavel Borkin, 55, was arrested Feb. 19 on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII.