• Melissa Gayle Longo, 32, of Puyallup, Washington, was indicted on Friday for third-degree assault, two counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver to seriously injured persons, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in December.
Failing to perform the duties of a driver
• Adam David Ehrlich, 33, of Puyallup, Washington, was indicted on Friday for two counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver to seriously injured persons and two counts of hindering prosecution. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in December.
Burglary
• Matthew Scot Merritt, 37, of Astoria, was indicted on Friday for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and contempt of court. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in December.
Criminal mischief
• Paul Lee Roebuck, 49, of Astoria, was indicted on Friday for first-degree criminal mischief and reckless burning. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November.
Theft
• Brett Win Frampton, 29, of Seaside, was arrested on Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for first-degree theft and on a felony warrant.
Disorderly conduct
• Christopher Allen Ritter, 43, of Astoria, was arrested on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment. Ritter was allegedly involved in a bar fight.
DUII
• Ronald Wayne Cothren, 47, of Cathlamet, Washington, was arrested on Sunday at W. Marine Drive and Portway Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Trevor William Demander, 18, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday at Astoria High School for DUII. He was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle accident at the high school.