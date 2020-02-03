Sex abuse
• Brandon Mickel Phillips, 30, of Nampa, Idaho, was indicted Friday on five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
Theft
• Joey Norberg, 35, of Clatskanie, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Mireya Conrad, 40, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to drive within lane, reckless driving, criminal mischief in the second degree and driving while suspended. Her blood alcohol content was 0.18%.
• Ronald Doss, 55, of Clackamas, was arrested Friday on First Avenue and N. Holladay Drive in Seaside for DUII, failure to drive within lane, failure to signal for turn and reckless driving.
