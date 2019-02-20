Assault
• Jonathan Thompson, 20, of Astoria, was arrested by Astoria police on Friday on one count each of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Thompson was suspected of hitting and kicking someone outside the Astoria Warming Center on Feb. 7. He had fled the scene before officers arrived and was located Friday.
Burglary
• Marcus Journot, 29, a transient in Warrenton, was arrested by Warrenton police on Monday on one count each of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, interference with an officer and contempt of court. Police responded to a mostly vacant house on Willow Drive where two former residents were removing items. Journout, who frequents Warrenton, had broken in with a crowbar and had to be removed.
DUII
• Bethany Rise, 29, of Hammond, was arrested by Warrenton police on Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while uninsured and having a suspended license. Police said Rise was stopped for speeding near N.W. Warrenton Drive and Ninth Street, failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent.
