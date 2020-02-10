Forgery
• Shirley Marie Patterson, 41, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside for forgery in the first degree and theft in the second degree.
Trespass
• Melinda Dawn Harrison, 49, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on Woodland Lane in Astoria for trespass in the second degree and attempted trespass in the first degree.
