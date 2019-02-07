DUII
• At about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Enrique Sutphin, 23, of Astoria, was arrested on the 400 block of S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and impeding traffic.
• At about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Christopher James Gibson, 59, of Astoria was arrested by Astoria police on the 700 block of W. Marine Drive and charged with DUII. He was arrested after police received a report that there was a man who appeared to be intoxicated while going through the drive-thru. His blood alcohol content was 0.03 percent and is being tested for other intoxicants.
