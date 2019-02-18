Domestic assault
• Cash Reynolds, 24, of Pe Ell, Washington, was arrested by Seaside police early Saturday near Fifth Avenue and Downing Street on one count each of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after a domestic disturbance.
DUII
• Janet Theus, 32, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office at 1480 S.E. Ninth St. in Warrenton on one count of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
• Daniel Salenski, 39, of Seaside, was arrested Sunday along U.S. Highway 30 by the sheriff’s office on one count of DUII and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.