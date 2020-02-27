Sodomy
• Jonathan David Wyatt, 37, of Warrenton, was indicted Wednesday for sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.
Burglary
• Autumn Grace Brelin, 23, of Astoria, was indicted Wednesday for burglary in the first degree, theft in the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft and two counts of theft in the second degree.
Theft
• Timothy Dean Yaakola, 48, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday at Costco in Warrenton for theft in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
DUII
• Victoria C. Scarborough, 23, of Ocean Park, Washington, was arrested Wednesday on Marine Drive and 11th Street in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.