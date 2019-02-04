DUII
• At 6 p.m. on Sunday, Janessa Wright, 24, of Astoria, was arrested by Seaside police on the 200 block of Roosevelt Drive after she allegedly hit the bus stop near the McDonald’s restaurant and then continued to drive. She was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and resisting arrest. Her blood alcohol content was 0.25 percent.
• At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Michael Thomas Pool, 43, of Milwaukie, was arrested by Oregon State Police on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 30 and charged with DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.10 percent.
