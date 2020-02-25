Kidnapping
• William Franklin Satterwhite, 37, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on state Highway 202 for kidnapping in the second degree, reckless endangerment, assault in the fourth degree and menacing.
Strangulation
• Vivian Marie Potter, 55, of Westport, was arrested Monday on Caleb Road in Westport for strangulation and assault in the fourth degree.
Arson
• Kelley A. Brownlie, 46, of Marana, Arizona, was indicted Monday for arson in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Theft
• Sarah Margaret Karns, 25, was indicted Monday for theft in the first degree.
