Assault
• Jeramie Burmeister, 39, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 for assault in the fourth degree.
Menacing
• Michael Meeuwsen, 29, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on N.W. Gardenia Avenue in Warrenton for menacing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Harassment
• Griffin Jay John, 40, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on Marine Drive in Astoria for domestic harassment.
Criminal trespass
• Kevin Turner, 30, was arrested Monday at Goodwill in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree.
• Jacob Martin Kitzman, 28, was arrested Sunday at Costco Wholesale in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the first degree.
Reckless driving
• Douglas Byrd, 26, of Hammond, was arrested Thursday in Warrenton for reckless driving and chasing and harassing wildlife.
DUII
• Trevir Mayfield, 23, of Astoria, was arrested on Saturday on S.E. Airport Road in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.16%.
• William Eugene Warner, 47, of Gearhart, was arrested Saturday on Franklin Avenue and Marine Drive in Astoria for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
• Bjorn Dieter Vaughn, 53, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 and Marlin Avenue for DUII.
• Raymond Sachse, 53, of Deer Island, was arrested Friday on 43rd Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for DUII.
• Allen Babikoff, 55, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Friday on S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside for DUII.
