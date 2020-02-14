On the Record: Feb. 14, 2020 Feb 14, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Carter David Wallace, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on U.S. Highway 101 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.24%. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alcohol Driving Under The Influence Enology Criminal Law Blood Driving David Wallace Content Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCannon Beach Distillery to close in MarchWarrenton balks at paying state for river rocksWarrenton approves Chelsea Gardens neighborhoodParks grapple with attack, increased visitorsObituary: Jeffry Ralph RiekkolaEveryday People: Couple keeps it simple, sweetMitchell backs new cap-and-trade billEveryday People: Seaside woman creates new lifePartnership looks to develop more affordable housing in AstoriaObituary: Robin Horton Riekkola Images Videos CommentedDomino's planned for Astoria (3)Guest Column: Climate change just another political controversy (3)Pacific Seafood's housing project at Astoria Pointe stays alive (3)Pacific Seafood's Astoria dorm proposal faces community concerns (2)Astoria dispatch staffing levels are critically low (2)Obituary: Jeanette Marie 'Sisty' Riutta (2)Our View: Worker housing worth trying (2)Astoria hears Grocery Outlet appeal (2)Astoria looks to limit chain stores, hotels (2)Grocery Outlet developers pitch shared driveway (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.