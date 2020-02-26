Theft
• Iddo Dechter, 28, was arrested Tuesday near Fred Meyer in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Weapons charges
• Dorothea Harrington, 37, was arrested Tuesday near Fred Meyer in Warrenton for felon in possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
DUII
• Randy Kay Altig, 58, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on U.S. Highway 101 Business and Willow Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.