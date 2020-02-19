Sex abuse
• Jonathan David Wyatt, 37, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday at the Clatsop County Jail for sex abuse in the first degree.
Burglary
• Steven Michael Wolf, 42, was arrested Sunday on Alternative U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for burglary in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Theft
• Richard Elwin Bailey, 40, of Seaside, was arrested Tuesday at Sweet Relief in Astoria for theft in the second degree.
Criminal trespass
• Lonie Charles Davis, 41, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on Brownsmead Hill Road for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Matthew Allan Ness, 25, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on W. Marine Drive and Florence Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
• Barbara Rittel, 60, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on S.E. Ensign Lane and S.E. 19th Street in Warrenton for DUII. Her blood alcohol content was 0.22%.
• Robert Ed Stevenson, 61, of Seaside, was arrested Saturday at Netul Landing off of Fort Clatsop Road for DUII.
• Christopher Edard Francis, 30, of Tillamook, was arrested Friday on 39th Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.24%.
