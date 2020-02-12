Strangulation
• Ryan James Dehamer, 23, of Seaside, was indicted Wednesday for strangulation, coercion and menacing.
Theft
• Jeremy Wayne Martin, 28, was indicted Wednesday for computer crime, identity theft and theft in the second degree.
• Michael Travis Johnson, 31, of Lacey, Washington, was indicted Wednesday for theft in the first degree.
DUII
• Quinn Foster Burke-Anderson, 31, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was arrested Saturday near Grand Avenue for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and criminal mischief in the second degree.
