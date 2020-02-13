Hit-and-run
• Jose Enrique Gutierrez-Sanchez, 25, was arrested Saturday on Nehalem Avenue in Astoria for hit-and-run and criminal mischief in the second degree.
Menacing
• Anthony Edward Stoinich, 59, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on Nimitz Drive in Astoria for misuse of 911, resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct in the first degree.
Trespass
• Miguel Alexander Valdiva-Boyd, 23, of Castle Rock, Washington, was arrested Wednesday on Industry Street in Astoria for trespass, giving false information to a police officer, resisting arrest and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.