Assault
• At 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Scot Cole, 56, of John Day, was arrested at the WorldMark resort by Seaside police and charged with assault in the fourth degree after allegedly throwing a shoe at his wife.
Robbery
• At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Joshua Ryan Blomquist, 39, of Hammond, was arrested after allegedly robbing the Best Western on Hamburg Avenue. Blomquist allegedly gave a front desk clerk a note that said he had a gun and wanted money from the till. Astoria Police found and arrested Blomquist behind Englund Marine & Industrial Supply with $30 in cash and a roll of quarters and dimes that appeared to be from the Best Western. He was charged with second-degree robbery and possession of methamphetamine.
DUII
• At 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Corey Ruljancich, 30, of Astoria, was arrested on U.S. Highway 101 near Walgreens by Astoria police and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and charged again with driving under the influence of drugs at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at West Marine and Hume Avenue.
