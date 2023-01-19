Criminal mistreatment
• Dale Wayne Bennett, 38, of Seaside, was arraigned Tuesday for criminal mistreatment in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree. The crimes allegedly occurred this month.
DUII
• Juan Carlos Corona-Ponce, 28, of Seaside, was arraigned Wednesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred in July.
• Curtis John Delgado, 25, of Gearhart, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred in November.
• Megan Kelsey English, 40, of Kalama, Washington, was arrested Monday on the Astoria Bridge for DUII, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
