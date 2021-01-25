Assault
• Jeremy Gleason, 37, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on N.W. Warrenton Drive in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree.
• Cody Allen Perez, 31, was arrested Sunday on Seventh Street and Bond Street in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.
Reckless endangerment
• Kent Cawlfield, 21, of Warrenton, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 and East Harbor Drive in Warrenton for two counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Police say Cawlfield attempted to pass a vehicle at a high rate of speed and collided with the driver side. A third vehicle behind them became involved in the crash.
Reckless driving
• Thalia Mae Kelley, 51, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on 14th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
DUII
• Chadam Shayne Odell, 27, of Rainier, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing into an Oregon State Police trooper vehicle on Lief Erikson Drive near the East Mooring Basin in Astoria.