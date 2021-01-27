Sexual abuse
• Manuel Cecilio Lopez Cruz, 37, of Seaside, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, criminal mistreatment in the first degree and assault in the third degree.
Weapons’ charges
• Kevin Miller, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on U.S. Highway 101 and E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton following a crash for failure to carry and present a license, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Theft
• Christian Daly, 31, was arrested Monday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and possession of heroin.