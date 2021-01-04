Assault
• Spencer Blackwell, 33, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Glasgow Avenue in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.
• Kegan Michael French, 35, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for assault in the fourth degree, criminal trespass and harassment.
Burglary
• Joel Seda, 38, was arrested Friday on S.E. Second Street in Warrenton for burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and theft of services in the third degree.
Unlawful use of weapon
• Dale Allen Blackburn, 38, of Warrenton, was arrested Sunday on S.E. Howard Street in Astoria for unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Kayla Short, 26, of Portland, was arrested Saturday near the Hammond Marina for driving under the influence of intoxicants after driving into the Columbia River.
• Joe Doran, 56, was arrested Wednesday on S. Main Avenue and N. Main Avenue in Warrenton for DUII.
