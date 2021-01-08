On the Record: Jan. 8, 2021 Jan 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Susan Ella Myers, 64, of Long Beach, Washington, was arrested Wednesday following a crash on U.S. Highway 26 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Driving Under The Influence Crash Washington Long Beach Susan Ella Myers Intoxicant Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne lane of Highway 30 east of Astoria open after rockslideAstoria man describes his experience with virusEveryday People: Astoria physician retires after nearly 20 years at Columbia MemorialAstoria allows coverings for parkletsColumbia Memorial Hospital buys former Lum's dealershipLiberty Theatre director to step downCounty reports 16 new virus casesDeaths: Jan. 2, 2021Obituary: Charles Thomas Mestrich Jr.Astoria leaders call on governor to reduce virus restrictions Images Videos CommentedMental health agency plans new option for people in crisis (2)Letter: Difficult time (1)Owens-Adair transferred under regional housing authority (1)Researchers find new toxin hot spot (1)Letter: Gobsmacked (1)Obituary: John Roy Snabel (1)County reports 12 new virus cases (1)County reports eight new virus cases (1)Our View: A shameful defeat for public access (1)County reports seven new virus cases (1)
