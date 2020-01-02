Assault
• Bruce Allen Zinzer, 70, of Astoria, was arrested Tuesday on Franklin Avenue in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.
Theft
• Christian Bautista, 20, of Gearhart, was arrested Tuesday at Home Depot in Warrenton for theft in the first degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Christian Erik Williamson, 59, was arrested Tuesday at the Golden Luck Restaurant & Lounge in Astoria for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Juan Daniel Quinteros, 22, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on 23rd Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.18%.
• Alisa C. Zorich, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton for DUII.
