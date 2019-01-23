Assault
• At 2:51 a.m. today, Taylor Falconer, 25, of Astoria, was arrested in the 1400 block of Commercial Street on one count of assault in the fourth degree. Falconer allegedly clawed the victim’s face during a domestic dispute. The victim was also arrested on a warrant out of Multnomah County.
