Assault
• Gabino Luna Swearengin, 34, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Svensen Market Road in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree, menacing and strangulation.
Menacing
• Brian Quaschnick, 48, was arrested Thursday on U.S. Alternative Highway 101 near Fort Stevens Highway Spur in Warrenton for menacing.
Weapons charge
• William Frances Bagley, 31, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on 39th Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for ex-convict in possession of a weapon.
• Kaneeya Lea Pratt, 31, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on 39th Street and Lief Erikson Drive for ex-convict in possession of a weapon.
DUII
• Nancy Evelyn Burke, 55, of Gearhart, was arrested near McDonald’s in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Disorderly conduct
• Derek A. Cleveland was convicted in January 2019 of disorderly conduct in the second degree, a misdemeanor. A harassment charge was dismissed. He was arrested in July 2018 for felony assault in the fourth degree, but was never charged with that crime.
