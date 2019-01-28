DUII
• At 12:44 a.m. today, Olavi Elijas August Nauha, 24, of Astoria, was arrested by Astoria police for driving under the influence of intoxicants after reports of a vehicle recklessly driving over 70 mph and crossing the centerline near McDonald’s on Marine Drive. His blood alcohol content was 0.09 percent. He was also charged with reckless driving. A passenger was cited for minor in possession by consumption.
• At 11:57 p.m. on Sunday, Christofer Hauer, 23, of Knappa, was arrested by Warrenton police near the intersection of Ensign Lane and U.S. Highway 101 and cited for DUII.
• At 7:29 p.m. on Sunday, Courtney Lisa Smith, 39, of Astoria, was arrested by Astoria police near 59 W. Marine Drive for DUII. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent.
• At 7:29 p.m. on Sunday, Jason Wesley Ficken, 39, of Astoria was arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office on 35000 block of Fourth Lane and charged with DUII.
• At 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Richard Gale, 62, of Warrenton, was arrested near the Mini Mart on E. Harbor Drive by Warrenton police for DUII.
Assault
• At 5:24 p.m. on Saturday, Joseph Gruhlkey, 31, of Astoria was arrested by Warrenton police at the Walmart in Warrenton and charged with assault in the fourth degree. Gruhlkey allegedly pushed an employee after he was instructed to not open merchandise in the store.
