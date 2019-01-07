Assault
• On Sunday morning, Seaside police arrested Genaro Sanchez Sanchez, 26, at an apartment complex on Broadway after a call from neighbors about a domestic disturbance and threats made against a member of the household. Sanchez was arrested on one count each of fourth-degree assault, menacing, possession of a weapon with intent to use and strangulation.
• On Sunday night, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Harry Culver Brown, 23, at Mallard Court in Gearhart on one count of fourth-degree assault after police received a call about a domestic disturbance.
