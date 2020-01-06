Burglary
• Brian Quaschnick, 48, was arrested Saturday on N.W. First Street and N.W. Cedar Court in Warrenton for burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and disorderly conduct. Police say Quaschnick used an ax to break into a home Friday on W. Harbor Street.
Disorderly conduct
• Joseph Ontario Haynes, 30, of Portland, was arrested Sunday on Avenue A in Seaside for disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon with intent to use.
• Steven Bentsen, 33, was arrested Saturday at the Warrenton Mini Mart for disorderly conduct.
