Rape
• Allen J. Chetwood, 19, of Seaview, Washington, was arrested Sunday at Young River Falls in Astoria for rape in the third degree.
Assault
• Johnny Theodore Loke, Jr., 48, of Seaside, was indicted Friday for assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
• Levi Trent Smith, 32, was arrested Saturday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for assaulting a public safety officer, harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Theft
• Kayla Marie Sandoval, 27, was arrested Saturday in Seaside for theft in the second degree.
• Frank Kenneth Nimz, 38, was arrested Thursday at the Warrenton Police Department for theft in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Reckless endangerment
• Richard S. Smith, 54, of Astoria, was indicted Friday on two counts of recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
Criminal mischief
• Michael Meeuwsen, 28, of Warrenton, was arrested Friday on N.W. Gardenia Avenue in Warrenton for criminal mischief in the second degree.
DUII
• James Edward Blaylock, 68, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on 31st Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.12%.
