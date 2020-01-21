Theft
• Corey Elizabeth Jones, 25, was arrested Monday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Harassment
• Robert L. Parks, 39, of Longview, Washington, was arrested Sunday on E. Pine Lane in Gearhart for harassment.
• Kristian Erik Williamson, 59, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on Bond Street in Astoria for harassment.
Contraband
• Bryan Thomas Edwards, 32, was indicted Tuesday for supplying contraband tobacco and unlawful manufacture or delivery of Buprenorphine.
DUII
• Latoya V. Ndir, 35, of Warrenton, was arrested Monday on U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Kelvin Rummell, 56, of Seaside, was arrested Monday on Avenue T in Seaside for DUII.
• Kevin Micheal Clark, 48, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Svensen Market Road and Simonsen Road for DUII.
