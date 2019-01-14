DUII
• At 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, Suzie Bash, 29, of Astoria, was arrested by Seaside police at Fifth Avenue and Necanicum Drive and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of heroin.
• At 1:13 a.m. on Saturday, Christian Rasmussen, 29, of Seaside, was arrested by Seaside police at Mill Creek Lane and charged with DUII, driving while suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device. His blood alcohol content was 0.17 percent.
