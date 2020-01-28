Theft
• Michael Alexander Pappas, 34, was indicted Tuesday for theft in the first degree after allegedly stealing a cellphone from the Verizon store in Warrenton.
Criminal mischief
• Brian Quashnick, 48, was arrested Monday for criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police say he was reportedly throwing an object described as a meat cleaver at cars driving by U.S. Highway 101 and S.E. Marlin Avenue in Warrenton. Two people reported damage to their vehicles. Quashnick was also arrested Tuesday at Walmart for menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree and unlawful possession of a weapon, a meat cleaver.
Criminal trespass
• Robert Antone Frier, 52, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Commercial Street in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
Hit-and-run
• Shawna L. Amela, 35, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Grand Avenue for hit-and-run with property damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.