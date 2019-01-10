Assault
• At 8:01 p.m. Wednesday, Alijah Dontae Myers, 23, of Seaside, was arrested by Seaside police on the 560 block of South Columbia Street and charged with fourth-degree assault. He allegedly grabbed a woman, pushed her to the ground and dragged her across the floor by her hair during a domestic dispute.
