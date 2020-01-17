Disorderly conduct
• Andrew Miller, 37, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday on S. Columbia Street in Seaside for disorderly conduct.
Drug possession
• Joshua Anthony Redburn, 30, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Koppisch Road and Hillcrest Loop Road for unlawful possession of heroin.
DUII
• Bonnie Dasse, 68, of Seaside, was arrested Thursday on N. Holladay Drive in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
