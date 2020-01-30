Theft
• Gary Gobin, 39, was arrested Tuesday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Menacing
• Joshua Daniel Bennett, 26, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on Washington Street in Astoria for two counts of menacing and criminal mischief in the third degree.
DUII
• William Zane Middleton, 26, of Warrenton, was arrested Wednesday in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and interfering with a peace officer.
Drug possession
• Lori Suzanne Smith, 58, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday in the Goodwill parking lot in Warrenton for possession of methamphetamine.
