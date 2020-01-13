Assault
• Joseph Milton Gruhlkey, 32, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on 39th Street in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.
DUII
• Walter Parra-Gonzalez, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday at Safeway in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Kim Christopher Jackson, 57, of Yakima, Washington, was arrested Saturday at Hume Avenue and W. Bond Street in Astoria for DUII, hit and run with vehicle injury and hit and run with vehicle property. Police are looking for a second suspect who was no longer with the vehicle when officers arrived. The second suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and drug him for several feet, causing injury.
Burglary
• Norris Jones, 51, was arrested Sunday in Hammond for burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, hit and run, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Criminal trespass
• Robert Antone Frier, 52, was arrested Sunday on Seventh Street in Astoria for criminal trespass in the second degree.
