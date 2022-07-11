DUII

• Sean Michael Burnside, 38, of Eugene, was arrested on Friday on Oregon Highway 103 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was allegedly involved in a crash.

• Colbey Michael Fair, 22, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested on July 4 at E. Harbor Drive and S. Main Avenue in Warrenton for DUII. Fair was allegedly involved in a crash with a bicyclist.

• Daniel Ernest Charles Bean, 36, of Portland, was arrested on June 30 on U.S. Highway 26 near Saddle Mountain Road for DUII and reckless driving.

