Theft
• Terrance D. Ford Jr., of Santa Cruz, California, was arrested Saturday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct
• Madyson Lee Sower, 31, of Meridian, Idaho, was arrested Sunday near the entrance of the Astoria Bridge for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Dereck Allen Batson, 40, of East Wenatchee, Washington, was arrested Sunday in Seaside for driving under the influence of intoxicants.