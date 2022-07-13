• Blake Edward Lassiter, 29, of Amherst, Massachusetts, was arraigned on Monday on 12 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and 12 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 4, 2021.
Criminal mischief
• Richard Dean York, 52, of Puyallup, Washington, was arrested on Monday for first-degree criminal mischief and giving false information to police. He allegedly launched a firework into the side of an apartment building on Steam Whistle Way in Astoria. York also had a warrant out of Klamath Falls.
• Riccardo Jacob Paredes Moyer, 28, of Astoria, was indicted on June 30 for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. The crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier that month.
DUII
• Lucas Theodore Hieronymus, 45, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested on Tuesday on N.E. Skipanon Drive in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Ricardo M. Linares, 25, of Salem, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 on the Warrenton side of the New Youngs Bay Bridge for DUII, reckless driving, driving without privileges, violation of a basic rule and failure to carry or present a driver’s license.