On the Record: July 15, 2020 Jul 15, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Maria Avelar Hinojosa, 50, of Warrenton was arrested Tuesday on Whiskey Road in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Whiskey Intoxicant Road Driving Under The Influence Enology Maria Avelar Hinojosa Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWarrenton Deep Sea closes, surprising staff and customersNew bake shop and market opens in AstoriaGeorgia-Pacific Wauna Mill discloses virus caseAstoria man dies in motorcycle crashInvestigation clears Warrenton police officer after reports he mocked Floyd's deathGospel tent gathering planned in Astoria amid virus restrictionsMask mandate takes root in Astoria amid pandemicCounty reports new coronavirus caseVirus case reported at Seaside school construction siteNew coronavirus case reported by county Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMasks required in county starting July 1 to control virus (7)Warrenton police officer placed on leave after reports he mocked Floyd's death (6)Astoria police chief addresses defund movement, use of force concerns (6)Seaside city councilor challenges government response to the coronavirus (4)New mental health center opens in Astoria (3)Under pressure from virus, schools plan a placeholder year (3)Sunset Lake RV park reaches settlement with former tenant (2)Letter: Taking note (2)Investigation clears Warrenton police officer after reports he mocked Floyd's death (2)Pacific Seafood in Warrenton discloses new virus case (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.