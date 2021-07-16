On the Record: July 16, 2021 Jul 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Criminal mischief• Miles Joseph Hunsinger, 55, of Astoria, was arrested at Fourth Street and Marine Drive for criminal mischief in the third degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mischief Third Degree Miles Joseph Hunsinger Drive Criminal Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy''AstoriUS Day' planned downtownCounty records 10th virus deathRestaurants juggle hours as labor shortage causes strainDeaths: July 10, 2021Obituary: Samuel Thomas Whisler'It's a loss-loss situation'Astoria Riverfront Trolley to returnDeaths: July 13, 2021Obituary: Elizabeth (Liz) Marie Green Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports