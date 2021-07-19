Criminal mischief
• Neil Lincoln Fisk, 51, of Gearhart, was arraigned Monday on charges of criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing and recklessly endangering another person.
Theft
• Debra Lee Reed, 52, of Astoria, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
DUII
• Lavon Lee Sargent, 51, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 30 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
Driving while suspended
• Joseph Efraim Stillick, 29, of Warrenton, was arrested on Friday for criminal driving with a suspended license.