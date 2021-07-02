On the Record: July 2, 2021 Jul 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Ricky Clarence Barendse, 49, of Portland, was arrested Wednesday on W. Marine Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Intoxicant Portland Ricky Clarence Barendse Criminal Law Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMystery boat at Fort Stevens may tell many talesWarrenton requires anti-harassment training after email exchange over gender pronounsDeath: June 26, 2021Gearhart woman dies in crash on Highway 101 south of WarrentonSurfer dies after being found in the water near Short Sand BeachDeath: June 29, 2021Tension emerges over county land use planningState to lift most virus restrictionsMan arrested after disturbance and high-speed chase in WarrentonExecutive director to remain at Liberty Theatre Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports