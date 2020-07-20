Theft
• Stephen A. Smith, 54, of Seattle, Washington, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
Unauthorized entry
• Andrew James Benson Oyler, 24, was arrested Saturday on 17th Street in Astoria for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
