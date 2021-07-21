On the Record: July 21, 2021 Jul 21, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Criminal trespassing• Sheena Dawn Pitcher, 37, of Dayton, was arrested at Alameda Park on Sunday for criminal trespassing.DUII• Todd Michael-Kee Schooler, 47, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on Marine Drive and Franklin Avenue for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Criminal Sheena Dawn Pitcher Crime Criminal Law Todd Michael-kee Schooler Alameda Park Driving Under The Influence Dayton Intoxicant Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Samuel Thomas Whisler'It would belong to our community'Astoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Weekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade itemsDeaths: July 17, 2021Obituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaOn Instagram, a backyard window into Astoria's urban wildMost new county virus cases involve the unvaccinated Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports