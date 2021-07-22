On the Record: July 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theft• Brandon Pridgen, 42, and Amber Russell, 33, of Florida, were arrested Wednesday at Eighth and Duane streets for theft involving a stolen gun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Duane Brandon Pridgen Florida Eighth Amber Russell Gun Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerPhoto: A celebration of life'It would belong to our community'Astoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Deaths: July 17, 2021Weekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade itemsObituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaOn Instagram, a backyard window into Astoria's urban wild Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports