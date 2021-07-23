On the Record: July 23, 2021 Jul 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Strangulation• Peter McClellan Santiago Stucky, 38, was indicted July 8 for strangulation, assault in the fourth degree, menacing and harassment.DUII• Stephen Craig Johnson, 73, was arrested Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 101 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Strangulation Peter Mcclellan Santiago Stucky Crime Criminal Law Harassment Assault Stephen Craig Johnson Driving Under The Influence Indict Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityPhoto: A celebration of life'It would belong to our community'Obituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerAstoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksDeaths: July 17, 2021Astoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Deaths: July 20, 2021Obituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaWeekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade items Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports